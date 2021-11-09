Kean Bryan sends defiant message to West Brom fans after injury update

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Kean Bryan has told fans he “will be back stronger than ever” after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The 25-year-old joined the Baggies as a free agent in September and has played just 49 minutes of first team football this season.

He made his first start in an Albion shirt against Hull City earlier this month but was forced off after 40 minutes with an ACL injury with the West Midlands club confirming yesterday he needs surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.

The target is for Bryan, whose deal at the Hawthorns runs until June 2023, to be back fit and ready for the start of next season.

He appears determined to do so and took to Twitter last night to send a defiant message to West Brom fans.

I will be back stronger than ever. Time to grind and get through this difficult period. Thank you for the messages it means a lot 🙏🏾💪🏾 — Kean Bryan (@keanB07) November 8, 2021

Bryan’s injury leaves Matt Clarke as Valerien Ismael’s only left-footed centre-back, though Conor Townsend has proven himself more than capable of filling in on the left side of a back three this term.

The Verdict

Albion fans will love to see this message from Bryan, who is clearly determined to bounce back and play a part next season.

The 25-year-old looked a shrewd free agent signing back in September but it took him a while to get up to full fitness and he’s now been ruled out until 2022/23.

You really feel for the defender but his message suggests that he’s in high spirits and is fully focussed on his recovery.

It’s far from ideal for Ismael, who already has Dara O’Shea sidelined and has now lost another of his options at centre-back.

With frustration growing among the fanbase, the Frenchman may just feel things aren’t going his way right now.