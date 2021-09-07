Kean Bryan makes admission after signing for West Brom

New West Bromwich Albion defender Kean Bryan has admitted to the club’s official website that he was over the moon to be joining the Sky Bet Championship side.

The versatile centre back signed on the dotted line at the Hawthorns earlier today and will now be looking to make a lasting impact for his new side after being released by Sheffield United earlier in the summer.

Bryan has put pen to paper on a two year contract and will now be looking to up his fitness ahead of being involved in Valerien Ismael’s first team plans after going without much of a pre-season.

Now the defender has provided his thoughts after completing the move as he stated the following recently:

“I originally heard about the club’s interest in me at the start of the window after I had left Sheffield United.

“I was over the moon to get the call recently and as soon as I heard there might be chance of joining, I just couldn’t wait to get here.

“I’ve watched the games so far this season and the manager has got the lads playing really well. Albion are pushing for promotion this season and it’s a fantastic club and project to be a part of.”

The centre back is also capable of being deployed at left back and has previously played in midfield earlier in his career, which means Ismael has a potential utility man on his hands.

Bryan played just 19 times for Sheffield United before departing Bramall Lane over the summer and is largely inexperienced when it comes to playing in the Football League.

The Verdict

Bryan is clearly hoping that he can now nail down a starting place at his new club as he was arguably very poorly treated during his previous stint in the Steel City with the Blades.

He is a player who needs regular minutes to truly thrive and it’s clear that the chance to work under Ismael played a big part in his choosing to move to the Midlands.

The West Brom boss knows how to get the best out of his players and will now be exploring ways in which he can accommodate the 24-year-old into his plans.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the defender copes in what is a very high pressured environment at the club as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.