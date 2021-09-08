Kean Bryan delivers clear social media message to West Brom supporters following transfer confirmation

Kean Bryan has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue a message expressing his delight to finally be confirmed as West Brom’s latest arrival at the Hawthorns.

The defender has faced an uncertain time over the summer with him having turned down the offer of a new contract by Sheffield United.

Bryan had been linked with potential moves to West Brom and other Championship sides during the summer window but by the time it came to a close he was still without a new club.

However, West Brom have suffered the double blow of losing new signing Matt Clarke and then Dara O’Shea to injury inside the opening weeks of the Championship campaign. That left Valerien Ismael needing to dip into the free-agent market to bolster his squad.

The Baggies as a result finally made a move to bring Bryan into the Hawthorns and the defender’s switch to West Brom on a two-year deal was confirmed by the club on their official website.

Following the confirmation of his switch to the Hawthorns, Bryan took to his personal Instagram account to express his relief that a move to West Brom was finally able to get sorted out. While he also insisted that he can not wait to get going now for Ismael’s side.

The verdict

It seemed like a move to West Brom was always on the cards for Bryan this summer, but he would have been concerned not to have been snapped up by the Baggies by the time the transfer window had come to a close.

Ismael seemed to be content with the options he had available to him at centre-back and that was understandable when he had the likes of Clarke and O’Shea both fit and starting matches in the Championship.

However, with both of those now out injured, it was a wise decision for them to make a move for Bryan and the defender is one of the best possible options that they could have turned to in terms of the free-agents that were available still.

Bryan will get the chance to establish himself in the side over the next few weeks and it will be interesting to see whether he can do that. The defender has shown glimpses of his quality at Sheffield United, but he was never considered to be a regular starter for the Blades.

The defender is clearly by this message really focused on grabbing this chance at the Hawthorns. The fact that West Brom have offered him a two-year deal shows that they do not just see him as a temporary stop-gap for this season until they get injured players back.