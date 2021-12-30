Kazim-Richards starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Stoke tonight

Derby County will be looking to back up their recent victories over Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion by securing a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City tonight.

The Rams managed to seal all three points at Pride Park earlier this week thanks to a goal from Colin Kazim-Richards as they produced a spirited performance against the Baggies.

Set to face a Stoke outfit this evening who will be looking to challenge for a play-off place in the New Year, Derby know that they will need to be at their best in this particular fixture.

When you consider that Rams boss Wayne Rooney could potentially call upon the services of Tom Lawrence, Phil Jagielka, Graeme Shinnie and Kamil Jozwiak for this clash, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he makes some alterations to his team.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Derby could line up against the Potters…

Having utilised the 3-4-3 formation against the Baggies, Rooney is likely to stick with this set up this evening.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop will be looking to claim his third consecutive clean-sheet in the Championship after preventing West Brom and Blackpool from scoring earlier this month.

Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman and Nathan Byrne will feature in a three-man defence whilst Festy Ebosele and Craig Forsyth will occupy the wing-back roles.

Derby academy graduates Max Bird and Liam Thompson are both set to play in central-midfield and will be determined to help their side deliver the goods at the bet365 Stadium.

Having missed the club’s clash with West Brom after testing positive for Covid-19, Lawrence could potentially make his return to action tonight if he is fit enough to feature.

The Wales international is likely to play in the left-wing position with Jason Knight providing the width on the opposite side of the pitch.

Kazim-Richards could be drafted in as a replacement for Luke Plange after producing an encouraging cameo display against West Brom.

As well as scoring a vital goal for Derby, the forward managed to win five aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.17.

If Kazim-Richards is able to build upon this performance tonight, he could potentially help the Rams secure another crucial victory in the Championship.