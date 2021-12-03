Kazim-Richards starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Bristol City this weekend

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

After producing positive displays against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, the Rams were seemingly on course to pick up a point in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.

However, a spectacular strike by Andre Gray in the closing stages of the game secured a 2-1 victory for the Hoops.

Whereas Derby will be unable to call upon the services of Lee Buchanan and Sam Baldock for this fixture due to their respective injury issues, the likes of Kamil Jozwiak and Festy Ebosele will be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at how the Rams could line up against the Robins…

Having utilised the 4-3-3 formation against QPR, Derby manager Wayne Rooney is likely to stick with this particular set up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos will be aiming to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season in this fixture.

Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka are expected to feature in the heart of Derby’s defence and will be tasked with providing cover for Roos.

Meanwhile, Craig Forsyth and Nathan Byrne will line up in the full-back roles.

Liam Thompson has produced a number of promising displays for Derby in recent weeks and is expected to keep his place in the side.

Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie will also feature in a three-man midfield.

Jason Knight and Tom Lawrence will be looking to provide some creativity tomorrow in their wide roles whilst Rooney may opt to replace Ravel Morrison with Colin Kazim-Richards who is more suited to the striker position.

After providing 10 direct goal contributions for the Rams in the Championship last season, the 35-year-old has struggled with his consistency during the current term as he has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Keen to prove his worth to Rooney, Kazim-Richards will be able to offer more of a physical presence up-front compared to Morrison.

If the forward is able to step up to the mark in Saturday’s showdown with the Robins, he could potentially retain his place in the starting eleven for the foreseeable future.