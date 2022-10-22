Kayembe starts: The Watford XI we expect Bilic to pick to face Luton on Sunday

Watford have seemingly gone from bad to worse after the sacking of Rob Edwards with Slaven Bilic trying to find the ideal balance with his new side.

However, three defeats in the last five have shown that Bilic has plenty of work to do get the Hornets’ season started and the latest defeat in midweek to Millwall just piled on more pressure for the Croatian.

To make matters slightly more complex, they have the M1 derby on Sunday as they face high-flying rivals Luton Town who are currently unbeaten in their last 11 games.

It’s a difficult game but an ideal opportunity for Bilic to kickstart the season.

Here, we take a look at how they could line up against their rivals on Sunday.

Bilic is still trying to find his best starting XI and with a number of senior players ruled out through injury, it might be a while before we see that.

There are some enforced changes to this side, but it’s likely Bilic will continue with the same formation of 4-2-3-1 along with a number of senior players.

Daniel Bachmann will continue in goal and will be determined to keep a clean sheet against his rivals, something he’s not achieved since the 4-0 win over Stoke.

The back four is likely to consist of Dan Gosling who will continue at right back as he gives energy and width for this system, with Hassane Kamara doing the same on the left hand side.

William Troost-Ekong will retain his place, but Craig Cathcart is likely to come in to add some experience, knowhow and dominance to the Watford backline, something they lacked against Millwall.

Moving into midfield, Hamza Choudhury is likely to continue at centre mid along with Edo Kayembe who will come in for the injured Imran Louza. Louza picked up a broken ankle in midweek which is a huge blow to the Hornets with the midfielder impressing since his return from injury.

Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema will continue to provide width for Bilic’s side with Joao Pedro likely to come in for his first start in over a month. The Hornets are desperate for a spark and the Brazilian certainly provides that.

He will support Keinan Davis in attack who will likely cause Luton plenty of problems in the final third as he looks to increase his goal tally to four this season.