Kayden Jackson v Macauley Bonne at Ipswich Town: Who has the better stats?

Ipswich Town loanee Macauley Bonne has endured a reasonably mixed period at Portman Road thus far, in a loan spell of two halves.

Despite the Tractor Boys’ struggles in the early stages of the season, the Queens Park Rangers man thrived and scored 11 goals in his opening 15 league appearances, setting them on a course to recovery as he became a real favourite of former manager Paul Cook.

However, the forward’s game time has been limited at times under successor Kieran McKenna, with the likes of Joe Pigott, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson all providing him with a considerable amount of competition for a starting spot.

Jackson is one man who has endured a different type of season to Bonne, rarely featuring in the early stages of 2021/22 but managing to win more game time under McKenna in recent times.

The 28-year-old has responded brilliantly to being left out in the cold by Cook in the summer, being ordered to train with the club’s Under-23s in the summer but managing to cling on to a first-team spot beyond that window and that has seemingly paid dividends for him.

In this piece, we’re comparing the forward and teammate Bonne, seeing how their statistics differ as we look at how both have fared in Suffolk thus far.

The most obvious figure to compare first is their goals, with Bonne’s 12 in 40 competitive appearances meaning he has a 0.3 goals-per-game number compared to Jackson’s 0.17, a considerable difference although it’s perhaps unfair to judge the latter for that considering he’s made far more appearances than the former for the Tractor Boys (stats courtesy of transfermarkt).

The QPR loan man’s 0.075 assists-per-game is a disappointment when considering Jackson records an assist at a rate of more than one in ten games (0.119), going to show the other contributions the latter makes.

And the 28-year-old’s stat superiority over the loanee continues in the attacking duels department, winning 33.7% this term compared to Bonne’s 19.3%, a percentage the Zimbabwe international will be keen to improve with his shots on target percentage also down 15% on his teammate’s (stats courtesy of wyscout.com).

This is something of a surprise considering how prolific he was in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, but now it’s up to him to force his way back into the starting lineup and build momentum ahead of his return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the summer.