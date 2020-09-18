Kayden Jackson speaks out amid strong Birmingham City transfer interest

Ipswich Town’s in-demand striker Kayden Jackson is back in training with Paul Lambert’s side and itching for games.

There’s fierce speculation surrounding the future of the striker this summer, with Birmingham City chasing a deal to take him back into the Championship.

It’s claimed that they’ve been in talks over a £2.5m deal for the striker, but nothing suggests latter stages of a deal are near.

And, over on social media, Jackson has been sharing an insight into training with Ipswich.

He shared an image of himself in training, alongside a couple of captions indicating he’s happy enough with life at Portman Road.

Back with the boys! 🙌🏽 Can’t wait to be back out there! ⚽️⏳ pic.twitter.com/FiQfJbwG37 — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) September 18, 2020

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and registered seven assists last season for Ipswich in League One, but he was unable to guide Lambert’s side into the play-off picture by the time the campaign was curtailed.

Despite going without Jackson last weekend on the opening weekend of the League One campaign, Ipswich made a positive start by beating Wigan Athletic 2-0.

For his suitors, Birmingham, they also started the EFL season with three points.

Aitor Karanka masterminded a 1-0 victory over last season’s beaten play-off finalists, Brentford.

The Verdict

There’s plenty of speculation floating around Jackson at the moment, but it is good to see he seems focused.

A move to the Championship might well be appealing, but he’s got a duty to be focused for Ipswich and get himself into contention under Lambert.

If nothing materialises then, at least he’s burnt no bridges at Portman Road.

Thoughts? Let us know!