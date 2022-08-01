Kayden Jackson shares message with Ipswich Town supporters after club’s draw with Bolton

Kayden Jackson has taken to Instagram to share a message with Ipswich Town’s fans following his side’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

The Blues managed to secure a point at Portman Road last Saturday as Lee Evans’ effort cancelled out Aaron Morley’s penalty.

After Leif Davis fouled Conor Bradley in the area, Morley fired his spot-kick past goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Undeterred by this setback, Ipswich levelled proceedings in the 38th minute as Evans slotted home from Conor Chaplin’s cross.

Following the break, Evans was denied by James Trafford as the Tractor Boys pushed for a winner.

Sam Morsy and Tyreece John-Jules also had efforts saved by Trafford in the closing stages of this fixture as the game ended in a draw.

Jackson, who was introduced as a substitute in this particular clash, will be keen to make a positive impression for Ipswich in their upcoming fixtures after signing a new deal at the club earlier this year.

Reflecting on his side’s 1-1 draw with Bolton on Instagram, the forward has admitted that there is still plenty more to come from Ipswich.

The forward posted: “It’s back!

“Plenty more to come from us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayden Jackson (@kaydenjackson)

The Verdict

Whereas Ipswich would have been hoping to seal all three points last weekend, they still managed to show some signs of encouragement in their draw with Bolton.

Given that the Blues have bolstered their squad by securing the services of Freddie Ladapo, Jackson’s main target in the coming months will be to provide a sufficient amount of competition for his team-mate.

Although the forward was unable to mark his first appearance of the season with a goal, he will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Ipswich during the current term.

In the 70 appearances that he has made at this level in his career, Jackson has managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions whilst he has also chipped in with 11 assists.

By maintaining his consistency, the 28-year-old could potentially help Ipswich launch a push for promotion.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Ipswich Town facts?

1 of 25 Ipswich signed Conor Chaplin from Plymouth Argyle Real Fake