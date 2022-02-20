Kayden Jackson shares message after scoring in Ipswich Town’s victory over Burton

Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson has taken to Instagram to share a message after scoring during the club’s showdown with Burton Albion yesterday.

The Tractor Boys managed to seal all three points at Portman Road as they eased to victory in-front of their own supporters.

Jackson netted Ipswich’s first goal of this fixture after just 42 seconds as he latched on to a through ball by Wes Burns and fired past Burton goalkeeper Ben Garrett.

Following the break, Burns doubled Ipswich’s advantage after being teed up by Jackson.

Jackson then provided another assist as his cross was converted by Bersant Celina.

As a result of this triumph, Ipswich closed the gap between them and the play-off places to four points.

Set to face Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, the Tractor Boys will be determined to secure a positive result in this showdown as they aim to edge closer to the top-six.

Having produced an excellent performance against Burton, Jackson is likely to feature up-front again in the club’s showdown with the Robins.

After his latest appearance for Ipswich, Jackson took to Instagram to share a message.

The forward posted: “What an afternoon in the wind & rain.”

The Verdict

This was an important victory for Ipswich as their hopes of reaching the play-offs could have been hindered by a defeat or a draw in yesterday’s game.

A stand-out performer against Burton, Jackson managed to record an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 9.46 in this particular fixture.

Considering that there is a great deal of competition for places in Jackson’s position due to the presence of Conor Chaplin, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne, the forward knows that he will need to maintain his consistency over the course of the coming weeks in order to keep his place in the side.

By regularly scoring at this level between now and the end of the term, the 27-year-old could potentially help his side extend their season past the regular 46 game mark in May.