Kayden Jackson sends three-word message amid uncertainty at Ipswich Town

Kayden Jackson has endured a difficult last season and a half at Portman Road but is not giving up on forcing his way back into the first team picture.

James Norwood was brought in from the cold to get himself on the scoresheet at the weekend, paving the way for Jackson to follow in his footsteps and utilise the clean slate that John McGreal’s caretaker leadership has provided.

Jackson has scored 18 goals in 107 appearances for the Tractor Boys since arriving from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018, for over £1.6 million according to Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to confirm his focus on pushing back into the reckoning.

He wrote: “Positivity is key.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayden Jackson (@kaydenjackson)

McGreal is spoilt for choice at the top of the pitch in what is set to be a brief stint before the club appoint a new permanent manager. Macauley Bonne’s goalscoring prowess has slowed in the last month or so and Joe Pigott is still struggling to find his feet in Suffolk.

Norwood replaced Pigott on Saturday as Ipswich earned an impressive 1-1 draw at second placed Wigan Athletic, showing Town what they had been missing and representing the post-Paul Cook era.

The Verdict

Jackson has made just two substitute appearances in League One this season and with his contract expiring at the end of the season it looks unlikely he will see regular first team action again at Portman Road.

The 27-year-old has not even featured on the bench in the last seven league outings and could be an attractive proposition in the January transfer window.

It is nice to see that Jackson’s spirits are up and at just 27 he still has a lot to give in his EFL career. There are plenty of clubs in the bottom half of League One or maybe the League Two promotion race who would be very interested in his services, if made available, come the turn of the year.