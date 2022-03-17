Kayden Jackson injury update emerges ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Oxford

Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson is unlikely to feature again for the club this season after picking up a hamstring injury in last weekend’s clash with Portsmouth.

Jackson was replaced on the stroke of half-time at Portman Road by Macauley Bonne.

The Tractor Boys were unable to find a winning goal in the second-half of this aforementioned fixture as they were forced to settle for a point in front of their supporters.

Currently ninth in the League One standings, Ipswich will be aiming to close the gap between them and the play-off places this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Oxford United.

Considering that they have only tasted defeat on two occasions at this level since the turn of the year, the Blues will be confident in their ability to cause some real issues for the U’s on Saturday.

With Jackson being forced to watch on from the sidelines, it will be intriguing to see who is handed the nod to lead the line for Ipswich.

Bonne, James Norwood and Joe Pigott will all be fighting for a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Oxford, an injury update has been provided on Jackson.

As cited by the club’s official Twitter account, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed that the forward is unlikely to feature during the remainder of the campaign.

🤕 Kayden Jackson is unlikely to play any further part this season after sustaining a hamstring injury during the weekend's game against Portsmouth, Kieran McKenna has confirmed. 💙 Speedy recovery, Kayden. #itfc pic.twitter.com/W62hUVPDDB — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 17, 2022

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Ipswich as Jackson has experienced somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of McKenna.

The 28-year-old provided six direct goal contributions in 10 league appearances in 2022 before sustaining his current injury.

With his contract set to expire in June, Jackson’s future is currently unclear as he has yet to be offered fresh terms by the Blues.

Given that Ipswich are currently six points adrift of the play-off places, they will need the likes of Conor Chaplin, Norwood, Bonne and Pigott to provide the firepower that they need to extend their season past the 46 game mark in May.