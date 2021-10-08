Kayden Jackson departs? 2 Ipswich Town transfer scenarios that could materialise in January

After finishing ninth in League One last season, Ipswich Town would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Paul Cook during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite launching an overhaul of his squad, the Tractor Boys boss has yet to guide his side to a consistent set of results in the current term.

Whilst Ipswich were very impressive during their victories over Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers last month, their progress in the third-tier has been stifled by unexpected defeats.

With the Tractor Boys looking to launch a push for promotion this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Cook engages in any transfer business in January.

Here, we take a look at TWO potential Ipswich transfer scenarios that could materialise in the upcoming window…

Kayden Jackson departs

Despite initially making a positive start to his spell at Ipswich by scoring 11 goals in his debut campaign at Portman Road, Kayden Jackson struggled for form in the 2020/21 season.

During the 25 appearances that he made for the club, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion in the third-tier.

When you consider that Jackson is currently behind the likes of Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott in the pecking order at Ipswich, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club opt to cut ties with the forward in January.

This particular transfer window represents the last chance that Ipswich will get to secure a respectable fee for the forward as his contract is set to expire in June.

Idris El Mizouni is loaned out by Ipswich

A product of Ipswich’s youth academy, Idris El Mizouni has managed to show glimpses of his talent this season during the club’s EFL Trophy clashes.

However, when you consider that the midfielder is currently having to compete with the likes of Sam Morsy, Tom Carroll and Lee Evans for a place in the club’s squad, he may struggle to establish himself as a regular starter for the Tractor Boys in the coming months.

If this turns out to be the case, it could be argued that Ipswich ought to look into the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for El Mizouni in January.

By joining a club in a lower division who are able to guarantee him regular first-team football, the 21-year-old could make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to the Tractor Boys next summer.