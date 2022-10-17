Kasumu starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Preston on Tuesday night

After some positive results in recent weeks, Saturday once again proved to be a disappointing one for Huddersfield Town.

Facing Rotherham United away from home, the Terriers ran out 2-1 losers, with goals from Conor Washington and Georgie Kelly enough to cancel out Danny Ward’s strike.

Following the result and other results in the Championship this weekend, Huddersfield sit 23rd in the league standings, three points behind Hull City and a place outside of the drop zone.

Indeed, a win against Preston North End on Tuesday night could see the Terriers move as high as 20th, although it would take results and goal difference swings to go their way.

Nevertheless, it is an important clash and with that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d predict the line up we think Mark Fotheringham could deploy for the clash.

Despite the defeat at Rotherham, Fotheringham sounded like he was relatively pleased with the performance on display and as such, he could name an unchanged line up for this one.

That would see Lee Nicholls remain inbetween the sticks, and a back three in front of him consisting of Yuta Nakayama, Michal Helik and Tom Lees.

At right wing back, natural winger Sorba Thomas could once again be used, whilst on the left, Ben Jackson could once again be the choice after coming into favour under the new Terriers boss.

In midfield, Etienne Camara could line up alongside David Kasumu, although Jack Rudoni will be pushing for a place if Fotheringham decides to freshen things up.

Ahead of them, Duane Holmes should occupy the number 10 role, with a strike force of Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes tasked with leading the Terriers’ line.

