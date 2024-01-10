Highlights Sheffield United are considering signing Danny Ward and Kasper Schmeichel to improve their goalkeeping options.

Ward is also attracting interest from Cardiff City, adding competition for his signature.

Schmeichel would be a better fit for Sheffield United due to his experience and current form at Anderlecht.

Sheffield United are looking to add more strength to their current list of goalkeepers, and two former Leicester City teammates are both being considered in the form of Danny Ward and Kasper Schmeichel.

The Blades have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League, and improving at the back is going to be essential if they want to keep their top flight status for the 2024/25 season. They are currently seven points off of Everton in 17th, who have a +30 better goal difference than the Yorkshire-based side do.

Premier League table Team P GD Pts 15th Nottingham Forest 20 -11 20 16th Brentford 19 -5 19 17th Everton 20 -4 16 18th Luton Town 19 -14 15 19th Burnley 20 -21 11 20th Sheffield United 20 -34 9

Part of Chris Wilder's plans to improve the defence is to sign a new goalkeeper, according to the Yorkshire Post, with Sky Sports reporting that the club are interested in a move for Leicester City's current back-up, Danny Ward. The Welsh international played 26 games for the Foxes last season, in the Premier League.

The Blades won't be alone in this pursuit though, as per Alan Nixon, who has said, via his Patreon, that Cardiff City are set to rival United for the 30-year-old's signature this January.

The club have also been looking at Schmeichel in case they aren't able to get Ward through the door.

Sheffield United target Kasper Schmeichel

According to talkSPORT, the Blades are one of the clubs who are looking at bringing in Denmark's starting keeper, and former Premier League winner with Leicester, Kasper Schemiechel. The outlet also understands that the 37-year-old would be open to a return to the Premier League, having left the Foxes at the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Dane joined OGC Nice in that summer, and then left to join Belgian side Anderlecht in early September 2023. He admitted in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he "never wanted to leave the club (Leicester)", and that he would always be open to a return to Leicester. If the reports are to be believed, he could be coming back to England, but not back to the King Power Stadium.

Schmeichel a better fit than Ward

If they were to have their pick, the logical option would be the Dane. He's a more than capable Premier League keeper, who's fought at the top and bottom end of the league. He's been absolutely brilliant for Anderlecht since joining. He's prevented 2.92 goals, and is averaging a 7.25/10 match rating in the Pro League, as per Sofascore. He's still got it, even as a 37-year-old.

The age may put some people off, but the Blades have to think short-term, otherwise they aren't going to be a Premier League team next season. Another factor to consider is that Anderlecht only bought Schmeichel at the end of the summer, and that Leicester may be more receptive to selling their current number two.

But, if they can bring in Schmeichel, it gives them as good of a chance as they will have to stay up.