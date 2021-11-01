Kashket starts: The predicted Crewe Alexandra XI to face Doncaster on Tuesday

Crewe Alexandra will be hoping to leapfrog Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night when League One’s bottom two face off in Cheshire.

The Alex have won just once all season, but have lost their last four league games, whilst the Yorkshire club are off a thumping 4-0 defeat against a seemingly revitalised Charlton Athletic.

Crewe are now seven points adrift of Charlton Athletic in 20th place and will be hoping that the points difference does not increase tomorrow evening.

The bottom-placed club’s only victory this season came in the form of a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion, who sit in ninth, with Crewe yet to pick up three points against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Crewe Alexandra academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Danny Murphy? Yes No

Doncaster on the other hand, have not picked up a single point on the road this season.

Tuesday night is a big game for both Crewe and Doncaster.

Here, we take a look at how the home side could line up tomorrow night…

David Artell has tried operating with three central defenders, and despite not putting in a. good performance at the weekend, a 4-3-3 formation is seemingly the best way for Crewe to line up with the resources available.

There is not much doubt that Will Jaaskelainen will continue in-between the sticks tomorrow night.

Despite being a left-back, Rio Adebisi is likely to continue at right-back, a position he shone in during last time out.

Callum McFadzean should keep his place at left-back, with his ability to get forward being a threat that could cause Doncaster problems.

21-year-old Luke Offord and Donervon Daniels are likely to partner up again tomorrow evening, although, Bailly Sass-Davies will be pushing for a spot in the starting line up.

Madger Gomes could come in as the only change in midfield from Saturday’s 4-1 loss against MK Dons, and if that is the case then Tom Lowery could drop to the bench, with Scott Robertson and Luke Murphy expected to keep their places.

Chris Long and Mikael Mandron should keep their places in Crewe’s front-line tomorrow night, but Scott Kashket could be called to the starting XI, in the place of teenager J’Neil Bennett.