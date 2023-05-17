Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer shared his delight on social media as his teammates booked their place in the play-off final against Luton Town.

Coventry reach Wembley

After a goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday, the Sky Blues made the trip to Teesside as outsiders to make the final.

However, Mark Robins’ side produced a magnificent performance to beat Boro on their own patch, with Gustavo Hamer scoring the only goal of the game with a fine effort in the first-half.

As you would expect, the hosts pushed for an equaliser as the game went on, but Coventry managed to restrict Boro to few clear chances. And, after navigating eight minutes of stoppage time, the Midlands outfit moved to within one game of the Premier League.

That prompted wild celebrations on the pitch, as the group went to the away fans who had made the trip up north.

As well as that, Palmer, who missed out through injury, took to Twitter to send a passionate message after watching on.

“PLAY UP SKY BLUES. WEMBLEY BOUND!”

Unfortunately for the former Chelsea man, the injury that he suffered means he won’t be involved for the big game at the national stadium, which is obviously a blow for Robins.

Unlike his teammates, Palmer does have experience of this fixture at Wembley, having played for Huddersfield as they beat Reading in the 2017 play-off final, where they sealed their own shock promotion. So, he will be in a position to help the group as they prepare for the clash, which takes place on Saturday, May 27.

Coventry can make history

Firstly, this is a brilliant night for Coventry, and Palmer’s message sums it all up well, as everyone connected to the club will be on a high and looking forward to the huge game against Luton later this month. The celebrations at the end were great to see, and it means so much to all connected to the Sky Blues considering how this season had started for them with all the issues they had.

Of course, right now, it’s about enjoying tonight, and you can be sure that the players and staff will be out celebrating for the next few days, before attention then turns to the Hatters.

Given where Coventry and Luton have been over the years, it’s a remarkable story, and it will be a fairytale for whoever does reach the Premier League.