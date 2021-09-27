Kasey Palmer sends message to Bristol City fans after decisive display v Fulham

Bristol City’s playmaker Kasey Palmer has sent a message to Robins fans after he helped Nigel Pearson’s club earn a 1-1 draw against promotion hopefuls Fulham on Saturday.

Palmer came off the bench to score City’s equaliser in the second half, hammering the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle after Chris Martin’s effort had been parried, leveling the scores after Aleksandar Mitrovic had given the visitors the lead at Ashton Gate.

The 24-year-old has made just four Championship appearances this season but proved his worth to Pearson on Saturday, playing a decisive role and helping the Robins extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Despite the fact that City have now gone 15 games without winning at home, Saturday’s result was certainly one to celebrate and Palmer took to Twitter on Sunday evening to send a message to the Bs3 support.

Tunnel Vision 👉🏾🧔🏾‍♀️👈🏾. Thanks for the support. Glory To God Always 🙏🏾❤️ #KP45 pic.twitter.com/bCv0mU8STA — #KP45 (@kaseypalmer45) September 26, 2021

Palmer has undoubted talent but supporters would be forgiven for wanting to see him produce more consistently in a City shirt.

Since joining the club permanently from Chelsea for a seven-figure sum in 2019, the attacking midfielder has scored six goals and added seven assists in 59 appearances.

The Verdict

Palmer will no doubt be hoping that Saturday’s goal can help to kick-start his City career after falling out of a favour a little in recent weeks.

The playmaker showed his quality after coming off the bench and will be hoping he’s done enough to persuade Pearson to give him a chance from the start soon.

The game against draw specialists Millwall on Tuesday or relegation-threatened Peterborough United next weekend could be ideal opportunities to do just that.

We’ll see whether City’s stoic coach will oblige or whether Palmer’s opportunities will continue to come off the bench.