Kasey Palmer has revealed his delight as former club Huddersfield Town secured their Championship safety with a win over Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Neil Warnock keeps Huddersfield up

After a remarkable run under Neil Warnock, the Terriers knew they needed four points from games against Cardiff and the Blades to avoid a potentially nerve-wracking final day against fellow strugglers Reading.

As it transpired, Warnock’s side would win both games, sending the Royals to League One, ahead of their meeting on Monday.

Naturally, the win prompted wild scenes at full-time last night, with Warnock given a full guard of honour from the players and staff.

And, the win also brought a comment from Palmer on Twitter, as he simply put: “things you love to see” in response to the message that Huddersfield were safe.

The attacking midfielder, who is currently at Coventry City, had two loan spells with Huddersfield earlier in his career, notably when they memorably won promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner in 2017, so he still has a love for the club.

It could turn out to be a double celebration for Palmer this season, as the Sky Blues are firmly in the mix to win promotion to the top-flight themselves, although they are likely to need a result against Middlesbrough on the final day to book their place in the top six.

However, injury has prevented Palmer from featuring since February.

Nice touch from Palmer

This is a message that Huddersfield fans are sure to appreciate, as it shows that Palmer still has a connection with the club. Ultimately, it was a fantastic night for the Yorkshire side, and they will remember these past few months very fondly under the guidance of Warnock, who has done a truly brilliant job.

When he inherited the side in the relegation zone, few gave them any hope of survival, and you can understand why, as the group was low on confidence, and it seemed as though they lacked the quality to climb the table, but Warnock made the difference.

So, fans will now look forward to a stress-free final day, and Palmer will now be watching on as he now hopes his current teammates can do the job they need on Monday, as they look to finish in the play-off places.