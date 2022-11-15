Kasey Palmer pens message to Coventry City supporters as he reflects on season to date

Kasey Palmer has taken to Instagram to thank Coventry City’s fans for the support that he has received this season.

The midfielder sealed a move to the Sky Blues after being released by Swansea City earlier this year.

Following a relatively slow start to his spell, Palmer registered his first direct goal contribution in Coventry’s 2-0 victory over Stoke City last month.

Palmer backed up this display by providing an assist in his side’s draw with Rotherham United before scoring against Blackpool.

Whereas Coventry went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Seasiders, they have managed to deliver a fantastic response to this setback in their recent fixtures.

The Sky Blues managed to build upon their victories over Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Wigan Athletic by securing all three points in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Viktor Gyokeres netted a brace for Coventry in this clash as they moved up to 11th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on the season to date on Instagram, Palmer has admitted that he is currently enjoying playing football and insists that there is more to come from him when the term resumes in December.

The midfielder posted: “Back enjoying my football & feeling at home @Coventrycityfcofficial.

“More to come.

“Thanks for the support.

“See you all after the break.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #KP45 (@kaseypalmer45)

The Verdict

When you consider that Coventry are currently only two points adrift of the play-off places despite playing less games than the teams around them, there is no reason why they cannot challenge for a top-six finish during the remainder of the campaign.

Palmer will be hoping to help the Sky Blues achieve a relative amount of success at this level by featuring regularly at this level.

In the 16 league games that he has participated in this season, the 26-year-old has made 1.6 tackles per fixture and has also provided 1.2 key passes per match (as per WhoScored).

Whereas Palmer unquestionably still needs to work on his consistency, his versatility could prove to be extremely useful for Coventry when the season resumes as he is capable of playing in a number of different positions.

Quiz: What club did Coventry City sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Maxime Biamou Dundee Dundee United Sutton United Barnet