Highlights Coventry City's Kasey Palmer believes his team should not fear any opponents, including today's enemy Leeds United.

Palmer, however, did say that his side should be respectful of Leeds.

Despite being underdogs, Coventry will be a dangerous opponent for the Whites.

Coventry City attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer has claimed that his side fear no team, speaking to the Sky Blues' media team ahead of their clash against Leeds United.

The Midlands outfit will be the underdogs heading into this clash considering how consistent Daniel Farke's side have been for much of this term.

Leeds may have only won one of their opening five league games before the first international break, but they have been superb since then, with their summer business likely to have played a big part in their success.

Currently sitting in third place, they are still quite a few points adrift of the top two, but they are in a good position to push for an automatic promotion place if they continue to be consistent and minimise the points they dropped.

A 1-0 loss against Sunderland was a blip during what has been a bright past few months, but they need to put that behind them as quickly as possible with a win against a gifted Coventry side.

They may no longer have the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer at the club, but Mark Robins still has Callum O'Hare at his disposal, as well as summer signings Ellis Simms and Haji Wright who can be real assets at this level.

They will be a dangerous opponent for the Whites, who will be glad to be back home following their midweek loss on the road at the Stadium of Light.

Kasey Palmer on Leeds United: "We've got to be respectful"

Palmer has full respect for the Whites ahead of this afternoon's clash - but made the point that Coventry fear no one.

He said: "We're excited and obviously Leeds are doing really well but we don’t fear anyone or anyone we've played against.

"We've given a good game to everyone we’ve played, and we could have won any of the games against the teams that are in the top six at the minute.

"I think teams will fear us with the players that we've got and the squad depth that we've got with different options.

"Obviously, we've got to be respectful to Leeds, they've got a lot of top players that are Premier League players, but at the same time we know what we can bring."

Leeds United v Coventry City prediction

Leeds are probably the favourites to come away with three points.

Midweek was a setback for them, but they have enough quality in their squad to bounce back.

They also have the home advantage, which should help them in their quest to get themselves back on track.

Coventry are a dangerous opponent though, as previously mentioned, and O'Hare has shown recently that he can be a real game-changer.

He's one to look out for - but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Leeds claim a narrow home win.