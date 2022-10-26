Kasey Palmer issues bullish reaction to Coventry City 2-2 Rotherham United

Coventry City left it late to secure a point last night, drawing 2-2 with Rotherham United at the CBS Arena.

Cohen Bramall put Rotherham into a first-half lead, with Gustavo Hamer responding on 76 minutes following a no-look Kasey Palmer assist.

Conor Washington wasted little time restoring the Rotherham lead, before Viktor Gyokeres’ penalty in stoppage time at the end of the second-half left both sides with a point.

Key for Mark Robins’ side on the night was Palmer, whose slick pass teed up Hamer’s equaliser. The 25-year-old was also involved in the build-up to the Coventry penalty, slipping Callum O’Hare into the area to draw a foul.

There was a bullish reaction from Palmer to last night’s draw over on social media, as he labelled the result a “point in the right direction.” Beyond that, Palmer was looking ahead to Saturday when Blackpool visit: “Plenty of positives to take into Saturday #PUSB.”

Point in the right direction, Plenty of positives to take into Saturday #PUSB https://t.co/mrxEwBH2o1 — #KP45 (@kaseypalmer45) October 26, 2022

Blackpool is the first of four home fixtures Coventry have before the World Cup break, with Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City all visiting before November 12th.

A win last night would’ve lifted Coventry out of the bottom three, yet Robins’ side remain in 22nd, behind Middlesbrough on goals scored.

The Verdict

Things are looking up for Coventry, who have won three of the last four and are unbeaten in that run of games.

Palmer is playing his part, too, with last night’s impact particularly impressive.

With a solid run of fixtures on paper before the World Cup, Coventry playing at home a lot and with confidence, the table should paint a prettier picture this time next month.

