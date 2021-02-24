Kasey Palmer and Jamal Lowe trade Instagram messages ahead of Bristol City – Swansea clash

Bristol City and Swansea City will go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon in Nigel Pearson’s first official game as manager of the Robins.

He was watching at the Riverside last night after a brief meeting with his new players, but he let Paul Simpson and Keith Downing take the reins for one last time.

Whatever Pearson said seemed to do the trick though, as City raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half after a Famara Diedhiou brace and Nahki Wells added the third.

The formation used was not dissimilar to the 3-5-2 that Dean Holden often used, and it included a start for Kasey Palmer in midfield.

Palmer has played in every game for the Robins since returning from a loan spell at Swansea, in which he failed to get regular game-time under Steve Cooper.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Swansea City’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Lee Trundle 10 15 20 25

A few of his appearances for Bristol City since coming back to Ashton Gate have been off the bench, but he flourished from the start in a midfield three.

Palmer posted on Instagram following the win but amid the praise from fans, there was an interesting exchange between him and Swansea forward Jamal Lowe.

The two players were team-mates for a few months and Lowe congratulated Palmer by saying ‘He’s back!!!!!’.

It prompted a response from Palmer, who said: ‘my bruddah 👊🏾 Saturday WE MOVE #Strategies 👀’.

The Verdict

Fighting talk indeed from the Bristol City number 45, who will definitely be happy at forcing his way back into contention at Ashton Gate.

His summer loan move to Swansea did seem a bit strange at first – they had pre-season promotion aspirations and Palmer didn’t finish last season playing many games for the Robins.

But he could have the last laugh on Saturday if his side were to beat the Swans, and he could really flourish under a manager like Pearson.