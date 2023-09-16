Highlights Leicester City secured an impressive 4-1 victory against Southampton, with goals from Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, Wilfred Ndidi, and Stephy Mavididi.

McAteer took to social media to thank the traveling fans for their support and celebrate his goal.

The Foxes must remain consistent and address their errors to continue their successful start and push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer has taken to X to thank the travelling fans for their support during their 4-1 hammering of Southampton last night.

The Foxes headed to St Mary's desperate to respond following their 1-0 defeat against Hull City just before the international break.

It could definitely be argued that they didn't deserve to lose that game against Liam Rosenior's side and there would have been no shortage of desire for them to get back on track following what has been an excellent start to the campaign.

But they came up against a Southampton side that were also keen to respond following their humiliating 5-0 defeat at Sunderland.

What happened during the Southampton v Leicester City game?

The Foxes made a dream start to the game, with the visitors capitalising on an error and Jamie Vardy firing the ball home to put them 1-0 up within a minute.

And McAteer made it 2-0 in the 18th minute, managing to control a wonderful through ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before firing past Gavin Bazunu.

The Saints did manage to respond through Samuel Edozie after a Callum Doyle error, with Edozie proving to be a real bright spark in the opening 45.

But Leicester struck again just before half-time through Wilfred Ndidi.

The hosts did their best to reduce the deficit during the early stages of the second half, but Leicester broke forward in the 67th minute through Stephy Mavididi to make it 4-1, all but sealing the match for the visitors who were able to see the rest of the game out.

Although Leicester were very good at times, there were errors in their game and they will be looking to iron them out in the coming days and weeks. If they can, there's no reason why they can't go on to win the title.

Russell Martin's side, on the other hand, are extremely poor defensively and need to improve a lot more than Leicester if they want to be in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

What did Kasey McAteer post after the Southampton v Leicester City match?

As previously mentioned, McAteer managed to get himself on the scoresheet at St Mary's and he took to X shortly after the game to celebrate the victory.

He posted: "Wow. What a win on the road against a tough Southampton side. Boys were class.

"Thank you to all the travelling supporters. Buzzing to get myself another goal too."

What next for Leicester City?

Following such an excellent result, it would be easy for the Foxes to take their foot off the pedal.

But they need to remain consistent if they want to give themselves the best chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The depth they have should help them to continue picking up points.

Even if things aren't going their way, they know they have game-changers on the bench who can make a real difference.

As mentioned, they did make some unforced errors but that's understandable considering Enzo Maresca hasn't been in charge for too long. They just need to keep developing now.