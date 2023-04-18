Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper took aim at the officials after his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, which has caught the attention of the Huddersfield Town support.

Goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot helped the Red Devils ease to victory at The City Ground but things could have been very different if the hosts had been awarded a penalty for a potential Harry Maguire handball.

The incident was looked at by VAR, who opted against overturning the referee's decision not to award a penalty despite the ball striking Maguire's arm.

What did Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper say about the Man United penalty incident?

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Cooper vented his frustrated at what he felt was "a really, really poor error" by the officials.

He said: "I'm really biting my tongue here because I don't want to say this is why we're in the league position we're in and this is why we lost the game, it's not but for me it's a bad error. I get it from the referee but how Andy Madeley hasn't seen it needs real looking at in my opinion."

After some controversial decisions were made in last season's play-off final, which saw Forest promoted in the place of Wembley opponents Huddersfield, Cooper's criticism of officials has caught the attention of Terriers fans...

