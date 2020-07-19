‘Karma bites hard’, ‘Must have been painful’ – These Leeds United fans love moment from Derby County win

Leeds United capped off a remarkable few days by beating Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park this afternoon.

The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday when West Brom lost at Huddersfield and the title was won yesterday when Brentford slipped up at Stoke City.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit went into the game as champions and that meant the Rams gave Marcelo Bielsa’s men a guard of honour onto the pitch.

That’s standard practice when a side wins the league but it was very sweet for Leeds considering the recent history they have with Derby.

The ‘Spygate’ incident from last season created headlines and animosity between the clubs and Derby would then beat Leeds in a very dramatic and eventful play-off semi-final.

So, it’s fair to say that watching the Rams give the side a guard of honour was something that the Leeds United fans enjoyed. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Guard of honour from derby😍 — tyler (@tbwleeds) July 19, 2020

Inject this into my veins — Ollie Shepherd (@Ollie_Shepherd) July 19, 2020

Who would ever have thought it a Guard of Honour from Derby through Gritted Teeth Onwards and Upwards Super Leeds🏆⚽️ALAW pic.twitter.com/tUbtjlVunz — ☀️Gary Campbell☀️ (@GARYCAMPBELL303) July 19, 2020

Someone please make this a gif — (C)aleb 🇮🇨⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@caleb23lufc) July 19, 2020

Fair play to them. With everything that has gone on between us recently, that must have been painful.#respect — Scott Hardcastle (@fishy_joes) July 19, 2020

Everything happens for a reason.

Danced on our pitch… now having to give us a guard of honour on your own pitch!

Karma bites hard

MOT. CHAMPIONS 🏆 — Naz..Naz 🏆 (@gasgusler) July 19, 2020