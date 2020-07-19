Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Karma bites hard’, ‘Must have been painful’ – These Leeds United fans love moment from Derby County win

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United capped off a remarkable few days by beating Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park this afternoon.

The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday when West Brom lost at Huddersfield and the title was won yesterday when Brentford slipped up at Stoke City.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit went into the game as champions and that meant the Rams gave Marcelo Bielsa’s men a guard of honour onto the pitch.

That’s standard practice when a side wins the league but it was very sweet for Leeds considering the recent history they have with Derby.

The ‘Spygate’ incident from last season created headlines and animosity between the clubs and Derby would then beat Leeds in a very dramatic and eventful play-off semi-final.

So, it’s fair to say that watching the Rams give the side a guard of honour was something that the Leeds United fans enjoyed. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Karma bites hard’, ‘Must have been painful’ – These Leeds United fans love moment from Derby County win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: