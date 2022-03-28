Karlan Grant v Andy Carroll at West Brom: Who has the better stats?

West Bromwich Albion decided to bolster their attacking options in January after Daryl Dike suffered an injury setback during the club’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United.

In need of a new striker who was capable of leading the line at this level, the Baggies decided to turn to Andy Carroll for inspiration.

Signed by West Brom on a short-term deal, the forward has since gone on to feature regularly in the Championship for his new side.

With Steve Bruce’s side set to make their return to action this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Carroll is fit enough to feature against Birmingham City as he recently picked up a knock.

Ahead of the fixture, we have decided to take a look at how Karlan Grant’s statistics this season compare to what Carroll has managed to produce in his spell at West Brom so far…

Grant has been used predominantly on the left-hand side of a front-three by West Brom during the current campaign and has excelled in this particular role.

Capable of causing all kinds of issues for opposition defenders, the former Huddersfield Town man has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in 37 league appearances.

Carroll has been less prolific in front of goal as he has only scored once for his new side in the nine games that he has played for them in the Championship.

Whereas Carroll has yet to provide an assist for West Brom, Grant has set up five goals for his team-mates this season which is a respectable return.

Grant has also had more shots per game (2.5, as per WhoScored) compared to Carroll (2) as he has illustrated that he is more than willing to test out opposition goalkeepers in the second-tier.

One of the areas that Grant simply cannot match Carroll in is aerial presence.

Since securing a move to West Brom, Carroll has managed to win an impressive total of 6.7 aerial duels per game as he has utilised his height to his advantage.

Grant has only won 1.2 aerial duels per fixture in the Championship as this is not one of his strengths.

Providing that Carroll and Grant are both able to feature regularly for West Brom between now and the end of the season, they could play a major role in the club’s push for a play-off place.

Currently seven points adrift of the top-six, the Baggies could potentially close this gap on Sunday if they beat Birmingham at St Andrew’s.