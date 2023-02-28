Karlan Grant’s situation at West Brom amid Swansea collapse: What is the latest news on the matter?

It’s fair to say it was a hectic deadline day for West Brom in January as they left the business they wanted to do until late on the window.

Whilst a move for Marc Albrighton was finalised, they failed to bring in Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on loan, which had implications on Karlan Grant, who didn’t move to Swansea City as a result.

That left the forward in a difficult position as he was returning to work the next day knowing the club were ready to let him go.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see his game time under Carlos Corberan has been limited since.

Aside from the FA Cup, Grant’s only minutes tend to come when Albion are losing late in games and the Spanish coach looks to use him as a final roll of the dice.

Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante are the first choice central strikers, with Grant seen as someone who will play out wide, but even then he is way down the pecking order.

Of course, things can change quickly in football and if the former Huddersfield Town man does score in one of these games where he is thrown on, it could open the door for more opportunities.

However, realistically it feels as though these are Grant’s final months as a West Brom player.

Corberan’s preference for others has been justified by the results the Baggies are picking up and as a result it means Grant probably sees his future elsewhere.

With his deal not expiring until 2026, it could be problematic in terms of a sale as Albion spent big to bring the player in and you would expect that means he is on a fairly substantial wage at The Hawthorns.

Nevertheless, it was proven in January that they are open to loaning Grant out and if that’s the case again in the summer then you would expect plenty of suitors considering he does boast a good CV at this level.

Whether Swansea come back in for the 25-year-old remains to be seen but whether Albion win promotion or not, it seems as though a move for Grant this summer is going to be one that benefits all parties.

