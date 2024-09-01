Karlan Grant has given his reaction after he continued his strong start to the season in West Brom's 1-0 win over Swansea City yesterday.

Grant has enjoyed a resurrection of his Baggies career this season, and used his X account to share a one-word message to Albion fans and signify his feelings towards his, and the team's, impressive form over the last few weeks.

Grant reacts to a good start at West Brom

The 26-year-old has spent a large majority of the last 18 months either on the sidelines at the Hawthorns, or out on loan, but has been given a chance to prove his worth by boss Carlos Corberan this season, and looks to be taking that chance with aplomb so far.

He used the one-word phrase "momentum" to sum up his, and the Baggies', strong start to the season, implying that he and his teammates must keep up the good form they are in to continue to challenge at the top of the table this campaign.

Grant was believed to be set to go out on loan again for 2024/25 after a spell with Cardiff last season, according to the Express & Star's Lewis Cox, but boss Corberan talked up his chances of a place in his squad after the season-opening 3-1 win over QPR, in which the 26-year-old played 90 minutes.

"Grant is a very good player, I know that. He went on loan, played minutes, came back with a desire to give his best to the club," he told the Express & Star.

"Grant has come back, is working very hard to help the club. He’s motivated. He’s in the squad. From day one, he wanted to stay here and work hard.

"It is true we decided to loan him last year for different reasons, now he is here with us and I have said he is a player showing desire to be part of the squad."

That sentiment has certainly rung true in the weeks since that opening game, as Grant has started all four of the Baggies' first league games from the left-wing, and even netted the opener in a 2-1 win over Stoke City on August 24.

He produced another fine display against Swansea yesterday, after being the player that created the most chances in the game (3) and also being the most accurate passer that played over 45 minutes (95%), and so likely shared that message on X as a nod of appreciation for his own strong form.

Karlan Grant vs Swansea City statistics Minutes 82 Chances created 3 Big chances created 1 Accurate passes 20/21 (95%) Shots 1 Clearances 3 Stats as per Fotmob

Deadline Day saw former loanee Mikey Johnston arrive at the Hawthorns on a permanent deal from Celtic in recent days, and while the Scot lit up the Championship with his impressive performances from the left-wing last season, it is clear that he will have some degree of difficulty in dislodging Grant from his starting berth in the weeks to come.

Grant has had ups and downs in an Albion shirt

Big things were expected of Grant upon his arrival in the West Midlands, mainly due to the reported £15m fee forked out by the club to sign him from Huddersfield Town in October 2020.

He struggled to make the step-up to the top-flight with West Brom, as he netted just once in 21 games in his debut season, but found his form after relegation back to the Championship, as he registered 18 goals and six assists and was a clear standout throughout, despite their notable drop-off in form in the second-half of the campaign.

The 2022/23 season was not as fruitful for the forward, and he lost his place in the starting XI halfway through the campaign with the club bottom of the second-tier, which then coincided with a huge improvement in their performances, and he only started five games from December onwards.

Last summer saw him join fellow Championship side Cardiff City on loan, and he was a consistent part of Erol Bulut's side across the campaign, but never truly hit his previous heights and returned to the Baggies at the start of the summer seemingly at another crossroads in his career.

He has managed though, in part due to injuries and the club waiting on Johnston's availability, to win his place back this season under Corberan, and will hope to continue to play a vital part as they aim high in the second-tier.