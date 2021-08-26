Karlan Grant sends West Brom players message after clash with Arsenal

Karlan Grant has taken to Twitter to praise West Brom’s youngsters in last night’s defeat against Arsenal.

An extremely youthful Baggies side lined up against a vastly experienced and talented Arsenal team, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting a hat-trick for the visitors.

Valerien Ismael named 11 changes to the team that started against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, with West Brom’s team consisting of three 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and two 20-year-olds.

The Baggies have made a brilliant start to the league, winning their last three after an opening day draw at Bournemouth.

Taking to Twitter after last night’s clash, first-team regular Karlan Grant issued a positive message to West Brom’s youthful player: “Fair play to the lads @WBA a lot of young lads featuring and making there debuts tonight against a tough opponent. Hold your heads high! some bright futures ahead.”

The verdict

A West Brom squad consisting of a handful of teenagers, as well as fringe players, have competed against a near full-strength Arsenal side, and whilst people will be quick to judge the 6-0 scoreline, what a great learning curve this can be the club’s youth team players.

The majority of players that started were 20 or younger, and they have a long way to go in their progression before they enter the first team set up, but exposing them to first-team action now is a great way to improve them as footballers.

Yes, they can hold their heads high and use last night’s experience to grow as individuals, in their pursuit of breaking into the club’s senior squad.

