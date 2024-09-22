Karlan Grant has given his reaction after he continued his strong start to the season in West Brom's 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

Grant has enjoyed a resurrection of his Baggies career this season, and used his X account to share a two-word message to Albion fans and express his delight as he and his teammates stretched their unbeaten league run to six games at the start of the new campaign.

Grant reacts to key West Brom win over Plymouth

The 27-year-old has spent a large majority of the last 18 months either on the sidelines at the Hawthorns, or out on loan, but has become a key part of Carlos Corberan's side so far this season, and looks to be taking his chance with aplomb.

He used the two-word phrase "Saturday dubs" on X to sum up his side's victory over Wayne Rooney's Greens, as Josh Maja netted a second-half winner to keep Albion top of the Championship as the early pace-setters this season.

Grant was believed to be set to go out on loan again for this season after a spell with Cardiff City last term, according to the Express & Star's Lewis Cox, but has kept his place in the Baggies squad for the new campaign, and has started all of the opening six league games with his first goal of the season coming in a 2-1 away win at Stoke City.

Prior to Saturday's outing at the Hawthorns, boss Corberan backed the 27-year-old to continue his revival in blue and white for the rest of the campaign.

"The game of QPR he had a very good opportunity and the keeper made a very good save. He scored against Stoke City," he told the Express & Star.

"He had a big chance against Leeds, he made a header against Portsmouth. Always, he has moments which show he's there. He had a chance the other day when he didn't kick the ball well - but he's always there. His natural instinct is that he can do these things.

"It's positive to have a player who can score goals. Normally it's the striker who scores goals, but there are other positions which can help you."

He has certainly repaid Corberan's faith in him so far this season, and the Plymouth game was no different as he produced another fine display to help his side to all three points.

Karlan Grant vs Plymouth statistics Minutes 63 Big chances created 2 Shots 3 Hit the woodwork 1 Recoveries 3 Stats as per Fotmob

Grant has had ups and downs in an Albion shirt

Big things were expected of Grant upon his arrival in the West Midlands in October 2020, as he signed for a reported £15m from Huddersfield Town, but he struggled to make the step-up to the top-flight with West Brom as the club were relegated in his first season.

He found his form back in the Championship, as he registered 18 goals and six assists and was a clear standout throughout the season, despite the Baggies' notable drop-off in form in the second-half of that campaign.

The 2022/23 season was not as fruitful for the forward, and he lost his place in the starting XI halfway through the campaign with the club bottom of the second-tier, which then coincided with a huge improvement in their performances, and he only started five games from December onwards.

Last summer saw him join fellow Championship side Cardiff City on loan, and he was a consistent part of Erol Bulut's side across the campaign, but never truly hit his previous heights and returned to the Baggies at the start of the summer, seemingly at another crossroads in his career.

He managed, initially due to injuries, to win his place back this season under Corberan, and has stayed in the side on merit so far, while keeping the likes of Mikey Johnston and Lewis Dobbin out of the starting XI.

Grant will hope to continue to play a vital part as they aim high in the second-tier, and much like the rest of his teammates, he does not look like slowing down anytime soon.