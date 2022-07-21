Karlan Grant sends message to West Brom supporters ahead of 2022/23

West Bromwich Albion flattered to deceive in 2021/22 after a very promising first couple of months of the Valerien Ismael era at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have completed some impressive signings so far in the transfer window with Okay Yokuslu returning for a second spell at the club, with seasoned Championship creative players in the form of Jed Wallace and John Swift bolstering the club’s attacking contingent.

With the newly relegated sides not expected to be as strong as they were last season, there is an opportunity for teams like West Brom, who showed what they are capable of in patches last term, to throw themselves into the promotion mix from the off.

Karlan Grant came up with 25 goal contributions as a bright spark in a disappointing campaign, and the 24-year-old will be confident of keeping his place in the starting line-up despite the eye-catching signings.

Grant took to Instagram to reflect on the Baggies’ 3-0 win over Oxford United on Tuesday evening.

He wrote: “Not long now.

“More minutes in the bank & a couple goals.

“Can’t wait to get going!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlan Grant (@karlangrant)

With the expectations heightened further from the stands, it will be fascinating to see how the Baggies begin the season under Steve Bruce.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake West Brom facts?

1 of 25 West Brom signed John Swift on a free transfer in May Real Fake

The return to fitness of Daryl Dike will be something that excites supporters ahead of the new season, after the big money January 2022 signing missed the majority of the second half of 2021/22 through injury.

Dike’s presence on the team sheet will likely see Grant forced out wide, with potentially Wallace and Swift joining the pair in attacking areas in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

There could be movement still at The Hawthorns between now and the end of the transfer window, as the club attempt to remove any doubt over their ability to kick on towards a top six finish in the Championship this season.