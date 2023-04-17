West Bromwich Albion forward Karlan Grant has sent a message to Baggies fans after coming off the bench to help Carlos Corberan's side come from behind and beat Stoke City on Saturday.

Jacob Brown had put the hosts ahead on the half hour at the Bet365 Stadium but Jayson Molumby's second half brace ensured Albion claimed a vital win that keeps them in the running for the top six.

They're now 11th in the Championship but are just three points back from sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers and have a game in hand over most of the teams above them.

It wasn't all good news for the Baggies on Saturday, however, as Dike was stretched off in first half stoppage time after suffering an Achilles injury.

The American striker's time at The Hawthorns has been hampered by injury and it is suspected that he's set for another lengthy lay-off.

Grant replaced him and produced an impressive second half display, which hinted that he can step up in the 22-year-old's absence.

Karlan Grant's post-match message

It's been a difficult season for Grant, who has not started a Championship game since November, but the unfortunate injury to his teammate could be just the opportunity he needs to force his way back into contention.

He seems keen to do so and certainly enjoyed his second half cameo - as his message to fans shows.

Does Karlan Grant have a future at West Brom?

For a little while it's looked likely that Grant would leave The Hawthorns this summer as he's fallen out of favour under Corberan and was very nearly loaned out late in the January window.

However, the impressive impact he made off the bench against Stoke and the serious injury to Dike means that he looks likely to play an important role for Albion as they push for the play-offs and subsequent promotion in the final weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

That looks likely to give Grant, who is still under contract Albion until 2026, the chance to convince Corberan that he can be a useful player moving forward.