Karlan Grant sends message to Callum Robinson after West Brom’s win over Hull

West Bromwich Albion kept pace with the automatic promotion race with a much needed 1-0 win over Hull City on Wednesday evening.

Karlan Grant proved to be the match winner once again as he has so often this season and the 24-year-old thanked his teammate Callum Robinson on Instagram.

He wrote: “This legend here Callum Robinson, 3 points secured”

Callum Robinson picked out the former Huddersfield Town man to break the deadlock in the 69th minute. Grant sits joint fifth in the scoring charts, with John Swift and Elijah Adebayo, after a third of the season the 20 goal mark looks like a very realistic aim.

Fulham, one place above the Baggies, sent a statement to the rest of the division with a 7-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening but Valerien Ismael will be quietly confident that his men can take care of their own business to remain in the top two conversation.

They welcome Neil Warnock’s out of form Middlesbrough to the Hawthorns on Saturday in hoping to make it five home wins on the bounce going into the international break.

Robinson had found game time hard to come by in recent weeks with Jordan Hugill leading the line, but his contribution against the Tigers will likely see him retain his place for the Boro test.

The Verdict

At this point the top three sides in the Championship are threatening to breakaway from the chasing pack. Coventry City in fourth were defeated at home to Swansea City which allowed West Brom to create some breathing space with a four point gap, if Ismael’s men continue to be as strong at the Hawthorns they should have no issues finishing in the top three.

However, the gap to the automatic promotion spots is four points, league leaders Bournemouth were defeated for the first time in the league by Preston North End on Wednesday evening and look a lot less menacing than Fulham in terms of their margins of victory of late. If the Baggies can stay in the hunt then the experience in the squad of earning promotion from the second tier will stand them in good stead heading towards the business end.