Karlan Grant reveals how West Brom squad and Valerien Ismael have helped him bounce back

West Bromwich Albion striker Karlan Grant has revealed that the confidence and faith put in him by his teammates and manager Valerien Ismael have helped him bounce back this term.

The 24-year-old scored the winner against local rivals Birmingham City on Friday evening, hammering a strike into the bottom corner from outside the box, to take his tally to five goals for the season – the most of any Baggies player.

Grant arrived at the Hawthorns last summer in a deal worth £15 million but struggled to make much of an impact in his first season with the club, scoring just once, in a period that he has described as “tough”.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the striker explained: “I arrived having scored goals – I was in the Premier League, where I wanted to be, where everybody wants to be.

“I didn’t have a pre-season coming in so late. Then I got injured and then I wasn’t in the team.

“You do lose confidence.

“So it was all about trying to build that back up. The main thing for me this season was getting back playing again and scoring goals

“Now I feel like I’m doing that, I’m bouncing back.

Grant attributes his recent form to the faith and confidence shown in him by Ismael and his West Brom teammates.

He added: “The gaffer has instilled a lot of confidence into the team, we all get on – it’s a positive place.

“The team has shown a lot of faith in me this term and I’m grateful for that.”

The 1-0 win on Friday evening means Albion sit second in the Championship after 12 games – on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

It was a difficult start at the Hawthorns for Grant, who arrived for a sizeable fee and was unable to rediscover the form that had seen him fire in goals for Huddersfield Town.

He seems to be on his way back to his best now, however, and is starting to thrive in the wide forward role that Ismael has given him this term.

Given their lack of a consistent number nine, Grant’s goals are particularly important for the Baggies in their quest to get back to the Premier League.

He’s repaying the faith that his teammates and coach have put in him and earning them points that could prove vital when the spring rolls around.