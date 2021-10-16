Karlan Grant reacts to West Brom strike on special personal occasion

Karlan Grant marked his one-year anniversary at West Bromwich Albion with a winning goal against Birmingham City last night.

Grant joined West Brom from Huddersfield a year ago yesterday, arriving for a £15m fee from the Yorkshire outfit.

It was a disappointing first season at the Hawthorns for Grant, who found the net only once in 21 Premier League appearances.

But the 24-year-old has impressed under Valerien Ismael this season, scoring five goals in 12 Championship appearances.

Last night, he netted his fifth goal of the campaign, finding space on the edge of the area before rifling an effort into the bottom corner.

It was a fitting time to score it, too, having joined the club a year ago yesterday. Speaking to the club’s official website, he expressed his delight.

Grant said: “I’d like to say it’s my trademark finish! It’s been a while since I had done it, but I’ve done it in my last two goals now so I’m happy with it.

“I saw the defender drop off and thought ‘I’m going to hit this one’. I was in a good position and just tried to get my strike off quick.

“It was a frustrating game at times. They sat deep and it was hard for us to get on the ball in dangerous areas. But we stuck to the gameplan, kept pushing on and luckily got that goal.”

The Verdict

It has been a contrasting year for Grant, who struggled to impress in the Premier League last term.

But he is a top player for this level and the drop down a division with Albion seems to have done him the world of good.

He is in good form now and is starting to show just why he scored so many goals for Huddersfield at this level.