Karlan Grant makes West Brom play-off claim after netting brace in club’s victory over Hull

West Bromwich Albion forward Karlan Grant has admitted that the club are not currently looking at the possibility of securing a top-six finish in the Championship.

The Baggies would have been hoping as legitimate contenders for a place in the play-offs this season following their relegation from the Premier League last year.

However, West Brom have experienced a difficult campaign to date in the second-tier as they have struggled considerably with their consistency at this level.

After picking up one point from seven league games, West Brom finally returned to winning ways last weekend as they secured a 2-0 victory over Hull City.

Grant opened the scoring for the Baggies in this fixture as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Following the break, Grant effectively sealed all three points for his side by converting from the penalty spot after Taylor Gardner-Hickman was brought down in the area by Jacob Greaves.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off places, West Brom will be looking to close this particular gap by securing positive results in their upcoming clashes with Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with the Terriers on Friday, Grant has delivered an honest verdict on the club’s play-off hopes.

Asked by the Express and Star about whether his side are currently looking at the possibility of finishing in the top-six, Grant said: “We are not focused on that now.

“It’s about getting back to winning games.

“That’s our priority.”

The Verdict

Grant’s stance is understandable as West Brom will need to focus entirely on securing victories on a regular basis at this level if they are to push on under the guidance of Steve Bruce.

Whereas there is still a chance that the Baggies could gatecrash the play-off picture, they know that they will need to be at their very best to overcome the threat that Huddersfield and Fulham are set to pose later this month.

Grant ought to be brimming with confidence heading into West Brom’s clash with Huddersfield after bagging a brace against Hull.

When you consider that the 24-year-old has provided 16 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this particular tally at The Hawthorns on Friday.