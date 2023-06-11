For the second year in succession, West Bromwich Albion disappointed in the Sky Bet Championship, although this year they finished just three points off the play-off spots in what was an improvement on their 2021-22 finish.

Steve Bruce was kept in charge for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, but he was replaced by Carlos Corberan in October as he left the Baggies in the relegation zone.

Albion were galvanised under the Spaniard, but it wasn't enough to crack the top six as they fell short.

One of the big disappointments of the campaign was striker Karlan Grant, who signed for big money nearly three years ago but failed to fire this past season, scoring just three times in 31 Championship outings.

Grant was out of favour under Corberan to the point where a loan move in January was agreed to Swansea City, although that ended up falling through and the 25-year-old ended up staying for the rest of the season - his future now though has to be in doubt.

How long does Karlan Grant have left on his West Brom contract?

When arriving from Huddersfield for a joint club record fee of £15 million (level with Oliver Burke signing from RB Leipzig) in October 2020, Grant put pen to paper on a six-year contract at The Hawthorns.

That means he is only halfway into his deal, with it expiring in the summer of 2026.

There will be perhaps some regret now that such a deal was put on the table and eventually signed, but the Baggies could not have foreseen his poor overall performances.

How much is Karlan Grant worth?

Grant may have been signed for £15 million, but he's certainly not worth that amount anymore.

Albion paid that fee off the back of his 19-goal season in the Championship for Huddersfield, and whilst he scored a similar amount in the 2021-22 campaign for West Brom, his general all-round performances have been substandard.

Transfermarkt has Grant's current estimated value at around €4.5 million (£3.88 million) - some Albion fans will agree and perhaps others would be fine with him being sold for a lesser amount this summer, but whilst he can still score goals in the Championship he is worth at least something.

What is Karlan Grant earning at West Brom?

Not many people are going to truly ever know what top footballers are earning on a daily basis, but Capology estimates that Grant is on around £20,000 per week at The Hawthorns.

It would not be a shock however if this figure was higher considering Grant signed a contract whilst the club were in the Premier League, although plenty of clubs have mandatory relegation wage cuts in agreements.

For the money that the Baggies will be paying the forward though, they haven't got nearly enough goals out of him in his three years at the club.