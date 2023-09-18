Highlights Armani Little, signed by Karl Robinson for Oxford United, failed to make an impact and is now playing for AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

Nowadays, in the EFL, managers do not often get a lot of time to either make an impact or make a change at a club, with long-serving bosses becoming somewhat of a rarity.

Karl Robinson, though, is somewhat different - spending over six years in a job with MK Dons and, after a year-and-a-half with Charlton Athletic, he was at Oxford United for nearly five full years.

The U's got so close to returning to the Championship under Robinson, losing the League One play-off final to Wycombe in 2020 and then got to the semi-finals a year later, but his time at the club ended in 2023 as results spiralled.

Robinson arrived late on in the 2017-18 season, meaning his first signings for the club were ahead of the 2018-19 campaign - let's take a look at his first FIVE additions to the club and what they're up to now.

Armani Little

Oxford have signed plenty of promising talents from Premier League clubs over the years, more often than not when Michael Appleton was in charge, and Robinson tried to pick up a potential gem from Southampton in Little.

The midfielder, though, who was 21 years of age at the time he signed, never made an impact with United and spent much of his first season on loan in the National League South at Woking.

Little left after just one year at the Kassam Stadium, as Torquay picked him up on a free - he somewhat excelled for the Gulls and nowadays, he's in League Two with AFC Wimbledon.

Tony McMahon

Robinson decided to add some experience to his back-line in his first transfer window with the addition of McMahon at right-back.

The 32-year-old had just left Bradford City and was looking to make an impact for the U's, but he never really got going in his first few months with injuries not helping his cause.

Personal issues then saw McMahon request a move closer to his North East base, which saw him loaned to Scunthorpe United in the second half of his debut season.

Unsurprisingly, McMahon left Oxford after just a year and, at the age of 37, he is now in coaching and is a part of the coaching staff at National League side York City.

Cameron Norman

Another right-back in the form of Norman was added to Robinson's squad in the summer of 2018 as he was plucked from non-league Kings Lynn Town.

Like the aforementioned Little though, Norman failed to make a real impact with the U's and his spell at the club lasted just half a season and seven league appearances before Walsall signed him.

Norman has carved out an EFL career for himself though - he is now 27 years of age and plays for MK Dons of League Two.

Samir Carruthers

A starlet in his early career, Carruthers never really lived up to his promise and, in 2018, he was loaned out to Oxford from Sheffield United at the age of 25.

The creative midfielder had been a bit-part player in the Championship for the Blades the season before, but over the course of 2018-19, he featured just 12 times for the U's in all competitions and was a major disappointment.

Carruthers, now 30, has since dropped into non-league, signing for Chelmsford City this summer in the National League South after a good season at the same level with Dartford last year.

Luke Garbutt

Garbutt is another player who showed promise as a youngster and was capped by England at six different youth levels, but Oxford were the fifth club he had been loaned out to by Everton by the time 2018 rolled around.

Unlike Carruthers, though, the left-back was a solid enough loan and scored four times in his 36 appearances, as well as providing eight assists for United.

Garbutt didn't stay with Oxford though and was out on loan again to Ipswich the following year, and in 2023 he is at Salford City of League Two, aged 30, having most recently played for Blackpool in the Championship.