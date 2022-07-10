Karl Robinson speaks out on the current transfer situation at Oxford United

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is hoping for a busy week in the transfer market as the club began their pre-season friendly campaign over the weekend.

Ciaron Brown has been the only arrival at the club so far which has seen several first team players move on including Mark Sykes, Luke McNally and Ryan Williams.

With just three weeks left until the start of the 22/23 League One campaign, things will need to get moving quickly if Robinson’s side are to be ready for their first league game against Derby on July 30th.

With their first preseason game behind them, Robinson admitted he expected the club to be further along with incomings, telling the Oxford Mail: “This week we need to put our foot down and get one or two things over the line.

“I would like more. We’ve just missed out in certain areas, but behind the scenes there are two deals sort of done that we’ve known about for a while, one of them from a Premier League club.

“A week today I want to see our starting XI, or close to it, and that’s only seven days away. It’s going to be a busy seven days.”

It’s a positive step for the U’s with Jerome Sinclair also on trial at the club following his release from Watford over the summer, someone Robinson didn’t rule out signing: “If he keeps improving, yeah [he wants him to stay], in that period of time he’s been away he showed the energy he’s got.

“He’s young. He would be ours, he wouldn’t be a loan, so there’s a lot of positives.”

The Verdict

There’s plenty to unpack from Robinson and most of it was positive. The club seemingly will be in a stronger position despite losing several key players and are on track to strengthen.

However, they will need more in their team if they are improve upon last year, a season in where they just missed out on a finish in the playoffs.

With just three weeks to go until the start of the new season, there will certainly be a lot of movement at the Kassam Stadium to ensure the squad is strong enough to compete once again.