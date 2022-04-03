Karl Robinson shares glowing verdict on Plymouth Argyle ace

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has labelled Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper as League One’s best goalkeeper, in conversation with the Witney Gazette.

The Pilgrims ran out as 1-0 winners over the U’s yesterday afternoon, with Joe Edwards’ strike proving to be the difference at Home Park.

Cooper, who has conceded 40 goals in his 40 games in a Plymouth shirt in the league this season, has kept 15 clean sheets, with Plymouth possessing the fifth-best defensive record in the third-tier.

Speaking to the Witney Gazette about the 22-year-old shot-stopper after their 1-0 defeat at Home Park, Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “Their goalkeeper is the best in the league, we knew how good he was.

“It’s not just that he makes good saves, he starts a lot of their good play. He picks the right option more often than not.

“Whether it’s quick play or slowing the game down, he does certain things that allow him to be a good player.”

The verdict

Cooper has been excellent for the Pilgrims once again this season, with the young goalkeeper already passing 100 appearances in a Plymouth shirt.

As Robinson correctly points out, he is more than just a goalkeeper who can make good saves, he is also composed when in possession and is a commanding figure.

A FLW exclusive from September outlined that a whole host of Premier League and Championship clubs were after his services, and it will be no surprise to see interest resurface ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Cooper has been a dependable option for the Pilgrims this season and could still play a massive part as Plymouth aim to earn promotion to the Championship.