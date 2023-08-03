Former Leeds United assistant manager Karl Robinson has revealed that captain Liam Cooper delivered a passionate speech to his team-mates after the club were relegated from the Premier League.

It was an incredibly disappointing campaign last season for the Whites as their three-year stay in the top flight came to an end, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all failing to turn around their fortunes.

Allardyce arrived at Elland Road in May on a short-term contract, bringing in Robinson and Robbie Keane as his assistants, but he was unable to save the club after picking up just one point from his four games in charge.

The 68-year-old departed in June and after his exit, he backed Robinson and Keane to lead the club back to the Premier League.

"I feel because Karl [Robinson] and Robbie [Keane] did so well, they would be ideal to take over the running of the football side," Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"Karl has huge experience as a manager and I know the Leeds fans would look at Karl Robinson, but down in the lower divisions he's learnt his trade, he's done his time. He's a great communicator and I know I could leave him at any single time for whatever reason and not be there and know the place would be run in the right way."

Leeds opted against appointing Robinson and Keane and instead named Daniel Farke, who won the Championship title on two occasions with Norwich City, as their new manager.

What did Karl Robinson say?

Robinson revealed that Cooper addressed his team-mates after the 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in May that condemned the club to relegation, demanding that those who are not fully committed to playing for the club in the Championship do not return.

"I tell you what, you've got Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, just really good lads who have obviously been promoted with them and felt the pain of relegation," Robinson told talkSPORT.

"At the end of the Tottenham game, Liam Cooper stood up and everyone was down and struggling with what had happened and he actually said a few words.

"He literally said 'if you don't want to be here next year, don't come back' and I looked at him and you could see there was a steeliness in his eye that he was so determined to drag Leeds United back to the Premier League."

How will Leeds United perform in the Championship next season?

The Whites are widely expected to be among the promotion contenders in the second tier in the upcoming campaign.

Farke is a manager with a proven track record of success in the Championship and as Robinson says, the experience of the likes of Ayling, Cooper, Dallas and Bamford will be invaluable in the dressing room.

Cooper captained Leeds to promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa and he will be hoping to repeat the feat next season.

There is significant uncertainty over the futures of a number of the club's key players which makes it tough to assess the Whites' prospects for the year ahead, but their squad should be strong enough to compete at the top of the division.