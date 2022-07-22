Karl Robinson reacts as Oxford United seal attacker deal

Oxford United have confirmed the signing of Yanic Wildschut for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Sofia in what is a fairly eye-catching deal.

The U’s are once again looking to challenge for promotion from Sky Bet League One this coming season, and will hope the business they have done so far this summer is going aid them with that aim.

Certainly, Wildschut is some pretty intriguing business with him a player that has played in the Championship and League One before when he was at the likes Norwich City, Bolton and Wigan, and Karl Robinson will hope that sort of experience and ability will see him become a hit at Oxford this coming campaign.

Quoted by the Oxford website, Robinson had this to say on the deal:

“He is very quick and also very powerful. When he played in League 1 before he was named in the team of the season, so he knows the division well. He is one of those players who excites fans when he gets the ball and as soon as we knew he was available we moved quickly to bring him in.

“With Stuart Findlay and Ed McGinty coming in as well, we have had a very positive week and certainly strengthened what was already a very strong group of players. We will keep working away in the background to see how we get even stronger by the time the league season starts.”

The Verdict

Oxford are a top side that will once again look strong in League One this coming season, taking on the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Barnsley and others in the promotion race.

They know how to get in the conversation and they’ve come so close to promotion before, but getting it over the line has eluded them so far.

That said, then, they’ll hope the arrival of Wildschut can help them get over the line.