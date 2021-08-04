Karl Robinson offers Oxford United transfer hope

Despite making seven new additions to his squad over the course of the summer, Karl Robinson says Oxford United are not done yet in the market ahead of Saturday’s opener where they lock horns with newly-promoted Cambridge.

Last week, Jordan Thorniley, Gavin Whyte and Nathan Holland all arrived on season-long loans, with the latter two having previously spent time at the club under Robinson’s tuition.

Along with Whyte and Holland, who come in from Cardiff City and West Ham United respectively, the U’s have signed Billy Bodin and Ryan Williams on free transfers, meaning their attacking options appear increasingly potent in preparation for the upcoming League One campaign.

They have also recruited former Arsenal and Barcelona man Marcus McGuane following his loan spell at the club from Nottingham Forest.

However, they are somewhat lighter in defence. Currently, new recruit Steve Seddon represents their only recognised senior left back, which Robinson has highlighted as an area he may look to reinforce.

“We’ve still got one or two things (to do),” Robinson told BanburyCake.

“We might even look at another defender, maybe a left back.

“We could have dragged Nathan, Gavin and Jord out until next week, but all the work we did was so we could come in on Monday morning and say ‘right, we’re ready’.”

The Verdict:

While Oxford’s frontline looks captivating, it remains imperative that they solidify their backline over the coming weeks.

Departures have been sanctioned defensively as stalwart Josh Ruffels left for Huddersfield Town, coupled with the exits of highly-rated Rob Atkinson and utility man Sean Clare, meaning there is scope for strengthening that Robinson will no doubt be hoping to address before deadline day.

League One promises to be as competitive as ever this term, and if Oxford are to staple a real assault on the top six and keep chase with the promotion pack, they will need to implement defensive depth in the coming weeks.