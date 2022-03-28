Karl Robinson makes honest Ipswich Town admission ahead of run-in

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has admitted he doesn’t want Ipswich Town to make the play-offs as they battle for promotion.

The Tractor Boys are one of the form teams in the division right now, having not lost in their last 11 games. However, they remain five points away from the top six and have a lot of work to do to make the ground up.

Nevertheless, some feel Kieran McKenna’s men are capable of putting together the sort of winning run that will be required, and, speaking on Quest, as quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, Robinson acknowledged they are a real threat.

“They are a fantastic team and for me, personally, I don’t want them to finish in the top six! Because they are in great form and are a very difficult team to play against. Kieran has done a fantastic job since he’s gone in there.”

The U’s are currently sitting fifth in the League One table, and they picked up a point thanks to a 95th minute equaliser against Ipswich earlier this month.

The verdict

It’s nice to hear a bit of honesty from a manager instead of the standard response that you normally get.

And, there won’t be many who disagree with what Robinson has to say. The Ipswich squad on paper are excellent and they have found form under the new boss, so there’s no denying they are a major threat to all in the play-off picture.

But, they still have a lot of work to do to force their way into the top six and it will be interesting to see how the season plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.