Karl Robinson makes bold Plymouth Argyle claim ahead of Oxford United fixture

Karl Robinson has labelled Plymouth Argyle as the best team in League One as his Oxford United side prepares to welcome the Pilgrims to the Kassam Stadium.

And it comes in the same week as Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt claiming that his Trotters outfit are the best in the division despite sitting outside the play-off spots.

After finishing in mid-table last season, Ryan Lowe’s Argyle have had a superb start to the 2021-22 campaign as they sit top of the pack after 12 matches – although they have played at least one more match than some of their other early challengers.

The Devon side have not been defeated in the league since the opening day of the season away at Rotherham United and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 12 as they travel to Oxford this afternoon.

Robinson has links to Lowe from his Milton Keynes Dons days and he has no doubts in his mind that right now Plymouth are the team to beat in League One despite the likes of Ipswich, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic all being in the division.

“It’s an exciting day for us today at the Kassam Stadium as we welcome the best team in the division so far,” Robinson wrote in his Oxford Mail column.

“People have been asking me all week if I am surprised to see Plymouth at the top of the league and I’m honestly not because they have good players who are very well coached by a very astute manager.

“I worked with Ryan Lowe when he was a player and I was his manager, and I have nothing but respect for him and the backroom team down there at Home Park.” The Verdict Whilst Argyle may sit at the top of the pack right now, the games in hand of teams around them mean that they might not be there for long. When it’s all said and done the Pilgrims could be in fifth position by 5pm today if results don’t go in their favour but with the run they’ve been on you’d back them to get at least a point. It’s not surprising to see Robinson dish out praise to them though considering his relationship with Lowe – the former is younger than the latter yet managed him at MK Dons between 2012 and 2013 so they clearly get on. It will be all smiles until kick off and then the real games begin as Oxford will be looking to take it to the league leaders.