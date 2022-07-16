Karl Robinson issues promising Oxford United transfer update

Karl Robinson is hopeful of adding three new players to his Oxford United squad ahead of their upcoming pre-season friendly.

The U’s face West Brom on Tuesday, as the League One side look to finally get going in the transfer market.

Oxford have so far made just one first-team signing this summer, with left-back Ciaron Brown makig his loan move to the Kassam Stadium permanent following the expiry of his contract with Cardiff City.

Robinson has urged greater proactivity in the market, but so far the club have not added any new players since his public comments.

This has led to increased frustration surrounding the club going into the new season.

But the 41-year old is hopeful that three fresh faces will be confirmed before Tuesday’s game with the Baggies.

A centre back signing is expected to be one of the three, with that area seen as a high priority position in need of strengthening.

Meanwhile, two further additions could be on their way as soon as early next week.

“We’re hoping for a bit more positivity this week,” said Robinson, via Oxford Mail.

“What’s been the outcome of where we’re at has not really been reflected in the work ethic and attention to detail.

“There are two players flying across to this country this weekend, that’s the plan, they’ll be arriving in Oxfordshire on Sunday. On Monday, we can get some things done.

“I can only tell you what I know, I can’t tell you some of the things that may occur over the next 48 hours.

“Hopefully people will respect the fact that I can be honest and transparent about where we’re at. We’re a little bit behind on one or two things.

“By the time the game comes round on Tuesday I don’t think the new players will be here to play, but they’ll certainly be in the building.

“If it goes well, on Tuesday night we’ll have three new players.”

Oxford will be hoping to continue their good form from last season as the team competed for a play-off place.

The U’s finished 8th in the table, seven points adrift of a top six place.

Robinson’s side kick-off the new term with an away trip to Pride Park to face recently relegated Derby County on July 30.

The Verdict

Three new additions coming in before the season gets underway will be good as it will give them time to get used to their new teammates and surroundings.

It can be frustrating when a team is simply unable to get deals over the line quickly.

But there is still plenty of time before July 30, so Tuesday’s deadline is still a good time to bring fresh faces into the team.

Challenging for a play-off place will be difficult in such a competitive division, but Robinson has built a solid foundation for the team to grow with.