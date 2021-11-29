Karl Robinson handed Oxford United team news boost

Oxford United will be handed a boost this week, with two of their regular shot-stoppers set to return to action soon, as reported by Oxford Mail.

Jack Stevens has been their go-to in goal so far this campaign, featuring 13 times for the side so far this year. He was a mainstay in the side until he was ruled out of action through illness and it meant that Oxford were forced into a change in goal.

In came Simon Eastwood, only for him too to be ruled out of action. It’s meant that Karl Robinson’s side were left without many options between the sticks and had to resort to the signing of Connal Trueman on a loan deal from Birmingham.

Although the Blues’ shot-stopper has looked bright, he is set to now return to his parent side with both first-team goalkeepers set to return to action soon – and it means that one of them could be back in action come the weekend.

Stevens has been with Oxford since 2016 and came up through the ranks at the club, spending some time out on loan to get some experience in the game. This year, he has been a regular for them right up until his illness and he is likely to fill the role again upon his return.

Eastwood too has been with Oxford for six seasons now and has been a capable stand-in when needed. For both goalkeepers to be struck down at the same time has been a blow but it now looks like there is some positive news about both and they could soon have both back in action soon.

The Verdict

Connal Trueman can be proud of his showings and may have earned himself another short-term move away in the winter window. He can’t break into the side at the Blues, so it could certainly be worthwhile for now.

For Oxford, the return of two important players is definitely positive. Both of them can do a good job in goal and it will certainly benefit Karl Robinson in his bid to get the side promoted this season.