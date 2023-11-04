Highlights Karl Robinson, former Oxford United boss, is reportedly a strong favorite for the Bristol Rovers job, after turning down the vacant Bradford City job due to his desire to manage at League One level or higher.

Robinson has a track record of success, with back-to-back playoff finishes with Oxford United, and a knack for working with smaller budgets to create success.

He faces tough competition for the job, including big-name candidates like Garry Monk and Neil Harris, but with his experience and potential, Robinson could turn Bristol Rovers into a force.

Karl Robinson has reportedly emerged as a strong favourite for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.

According to Journalist Darren Witcoop, the former Oxford United boss is being looked at by the Gas following the departure of Joey Barton.

Robinson is said to have recently turned down the vacant Bradford City job as he has no desire to manage lower than League One level.

According to Bristol Live, it is understood that Rovers have held talks with numerous candidates including Dean Holden, Garry Monk, and Neil Harris. Bristol Rovers legend Ian Holloway is also of interest.

But Robinson has only today been rumoured to be a strong favourite for the role.

Who is Karl Robinson, and why should Bristol Rovers look at him?

Robinson has been around the managerial game for several years now.

Starting in 2010, he took over as manager of Milton Keynes Dons and impressed with his time at Stadium MK, earning back-to-back fifth-place finishes before guiding them into the Championship.

He was sacked in October 2016 after relegation from the Championship and a poor start to the League One campaign.

Robinson then joined Charlton that same season following Russell Slade's sacking. He guided Charlton to a secure spot in League One finishing 13th but failed to impress the season getting sacked in 2018.

Karl Robinson Managerial record. as per Transfermarket Games Won Drawn Lost Milton Keynes Dons 346 149 76 121 Charlton Athletic 74 27 20 27 Oxford United 273 119 58 96

He then joined Oxford United and was successful with the U's getting back-to-back playoff finishes but losing out both times in the final.

He was recently with Sam Allardyce at Leeds but failed to keep them in the Premier League.

With his track record he should be a strong candidate for the job and given time could turn Bristol Rovers into a force.

He has a knack for working with smaller budgets and creating success like with Oxford United. He could easily turn the fortunes of the Gas around and get them firing up the table.

Who is he up against for the job?

When it comes to competition for the job, Robinson faces stiff opposition for the vacant role in Bristol.

As mentioned names like Monk, Harris, and Holloway have been mentioned. Both Monk and Harris have big-name clubs on their CVs. Harris was with Millwall in the Championship for several years and has success with promotion from the league as well. He also managed Cardiff City in England's second tier but most recently was sacked from Gillingham in League Two.

Monk on the other hand has been with clubs like Swansea City, Leeds United, and Birmingham City just to name a few in which he had relative success with each club.

His last job was with Sheffield Wednesday, but he was ultimately sacked in 2020. With other names touted such as John Eustace and Dean Holden. It's a job a lot of people are after.

With the experience of Garry Monk, Robinson may struggle, but arguably he could do just as good of a job as Monk.

There are many options available for Bristol Rovers, but only one can bring them success