Karl Robinson development shared as Oxford United’s poor form continues

Karl Robinson will remain as Oxford United head coach for now despite their poor form continuing with a disappointing defeat at Cambridge over the weekend.

The 1-0 loss on Saturday has left the U’s sitting 17th in the table and just seven points clear of the relegation zone, whilst it’s worth noting that all of the sides below them have at least one game in hand, apart from bottom of the league Forest Green.

Therefore, a season that supporters had hoped would bring a play-off push could result in a fight to stay up, so the pressure has been building on the 42-year-old in recent weeks.

However, in an update shared this afternoon, the Oxford Mail have revealed that Robinson will remain in his role ‘for the time being’ as they confirmed the club have no immediate plans to sack for the former MK Dons chief.

That would indicate that Robinson should be in the dugout for the weekend game against Bristol Rovers, with Joey Barton’s side another who are struggling right now as they haven’t won in their last six League One games, losing five.

The verdict

You can understand the frustrations of Oxford fans as the side have not been getting results and perhaps more alarmingly the performance levels have dipped a lot in the past month or two as well.

Having said that, Robinson does have credit in the bank for the work he has done over the years but everyone knows that can only take you so far.

So, it’s all about getting results and he will hope to lead the team to three points this weekend against Bristol Rovers in what is a massive game for Robinson and the club.

